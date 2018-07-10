Here is where you can see Benidorm Live on the south coast

Long-running ITV sitcom Benidorm is hitting the road and will be touring the country in the form of a stage show.
The popular show, about the misadventures of staff and holidaymakers in the Spanish resort, has come to an end according to creator Derren Litten after ten years on the air.
But the show is set to live on in the form of a stage show which will tour the UK starting later this year.
And while it won’t be coming to Portsmouth, as of yet anyways, but Benidorm fans will be able to get their fix in Southampton and Brighton.
Creator Derren Litten announced that the show had come to an end via Twitter.
Read More: Jake Quickenden will be on the look-out for his Cinderella at The Kings Theatre
He tweeted: ‘Yes folks it's true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow - but the story continues in the form of http://www.benidormonstage.com - Come see us on tour and see what happens next!’
He added: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’
Benidorm Live will star Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski(Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson(Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and featuring Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott.
Read More: REVIEW; Me and My Girl at Chichester Festival Theatre
Litten has now written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members as they swap sangria for the stage.
Benidorm Live will start its nationwide run in September in Newcastle with dates running through to April 2019 currently booked in.
Read More:
7 – 15 September: Newcastle, Theatre Royal
17 – 22 September: Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre
24 – 29 September: Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
1 – 6 October: Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
8 – 13 October: Hull, New Theatre
15 – 20: October: Milton Keynes Theatre
22 – 27 October: Plymouth, Theatre Royal
29 October – 3 November: Bradford Alhambra Theatre
5 – 10 November: Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
12 – 17 November: Liverpool, Empire Theatre
19 – 24 November: Bristol, Hippodrome
26 November – 1 December: Manchester, Palace Theatre
3 – 29 December: Birmingham, New Alexandra Theatre
7 – 12 January 2019: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
14 – 19 January: Sunderland, Empire Theatre
21 – 26 January: Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
28 January – 2 February: Woking, New Victoria Theatre
4 – 9 February: Glasgow, King’s Theatre
11 – 16 February: Dartford, Orchard Theatre
18 – 23 February: Cardiff, New Theatre
25 February – 2 March: Brighton, Theatre Royal
4 – 9 March: Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
11 – 16 March: London, New Wimbledon Theatre
18 – 23 March: Leeds, Grand Theatre
25 – 30 March: Nottingham, Theatre Royal
1 – 6 April: Belfast, Grand Opera House
8 – 13 April: Llandudno, Venue Cymru
15 – 20 April: Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
For more information on Benidorm Live, head to benidormonstage.com