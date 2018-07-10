Here is where you can see Benidorm Live on the south coast

Long-running ITV sitcom Benidorm is hitting the road and will be touring the country in the form of a stage show.

The popular show, about the misadventures of staff and holidaymakers in the Spanish resort, has come to an end according to creator Derren Litten after ten years on the air.

But the show is set to live on in the form of a stage show which will tour the UK starting later this year.

And while it won’t be coming to Portsmouth, as of yet anyways, but Benidorm fans will be able to get their fix in Southampton and Brighton.

Creator Derren Litten announced that the show had come to an end via Twitter.

He tweeted: ‘Yes folks it's true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow - but the story continues in the form of http://www.benidormonstage.com - Come see us on tour and see what happens next!’

He added: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’

Benidorm Live will star Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski(Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson(Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and featuring Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott.

Litten has now written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members as they swap sangria for the stage.

Benidorm Live will start its nationwide run in September in Newcastle with dates running through to April 2019 currently booked in.

7 – 15 September: Newcastle, Theatre Royal

17 – 22 September: Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

24 – 29 September: Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

1 – 6 October: Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

8 – 13 October: Hull, New Theatre

15 – 20: October: Milton Keynes Theatre

22 – 27 October: Plymouth, Theatre Royal

29 October – 3 November: Bradford Alhambra Theatre

5 – 10 November: Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

12 – 17 November: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

19 – 24 November: Bristol, Hippodrome

26 November – 1 December: Manchester, Palace Theatre

3 – 29 December: Birmingham, New Alexandra Theatre

7 – 12 January 2019: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

14 – 19 January: Sunderland, Empire Theatre

21 – 26 January: Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

28 January – 2 February: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

4 – 9 February: Glasgow, King’s Theatre

11 – 16 February: Dartford, Orchard Theatre

18 – 23 February: Cardiff, New Theatre

25 February – 2 March: Brighton, Theatre Royal

4 – 9 March: Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

11 – 16 March: London, New Wimbledon Theatre

18 – 23 March: Leeds, Grand Theatre

25 – 30 March: Nottingham, Theatre Royal

1 – 6 April: Belfast, Grand Opera House

8 – 13 April: Llandudno, Venue Cymru

15 – 20 April: Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

For more information on Benidorm Live, head to benidormonstage.com