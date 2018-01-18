Here’s a look at today’s weather and travel

Have your say

STRONG winds are set to batter the south coast for most of today.

The weather is set to remain cloudy, with some sunny spells during the afternoon.

Rain is forecast for around 1pm today, with temperatures falling from 11 degrees Celsius this morning to five degrees Celsius by the end of the day.

It will feel a tad chillier than that due to brisk winds.

Currently, all major roads in the region are flowing as normal, but fallen trees near Winchester and between Havant and Guildford are causing major train delays.

Hovertravel has also suspended services due to the high winds.