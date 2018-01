Have your say

TORRENTIAL rain has been forecast for most of today.

The Met Office has predicted that heavy rain will hit the region for 12 hours, from 7am to 7pm.

After a chilly start to the morning, the temperature is expected to rise to 10 degrees Celsius by the evening.

Currently, all major roads are flowing as normal, and trains are running on time – however, drivers are urged to take caution due to standing water on the roads.