Here's how long the heatwave will last in Portsmouth

The scorching weather from the weekend is set to continue into this week, with temperatures across the UK tipped to be as hot as Spain over the coming days.

Some parts of the country will be basking in temperatures as high as 30°C this week, but how long will the glorious sunny weather last for in Portsmouth?

The hot weather is expected to be around for the next few weeks, with the next 10 days being pure sunshine throughout the day and temperatures across most parts of the south reaching highs above 20°C.

This warm weather is due to high pressure settling over the UK and warm winds arriving from the continent.

The heatwave will peak on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting this to be the hottest day of 2018 and temperatures are set to climb up to 29°C across the south - similar temperatures to that of Barcelona in Spain.

The Met Office has forecast Thursday to be the hottest day for Portsmouth with temperatures of 25°C, with the following day being equally warm.

The weekend won't be much cooler as temperatures are set to reach 24°C on both Saturday and Sunday, with the south expected to bathe in the mid-20's over the coming days.

Hot, dry and gloriously sunny weather will continue throughout the rest of the week, while some patches of cloud or mist could affect some coastal parts, resulting in a slight dip in temperature.

From Wednesday onwards, eastern areas are likley to be cooler with onshore breezes, but widespread sunshine is expected to last into next week.

The first week of July will bring with it an increasing chance of cloud and outbreaks of rain.

The heat may spark a few showers or thunderstorms which will push in from the south, but while temperatures may be slightly cooler, they will remain above average.