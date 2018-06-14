Here’s how to get free tickets for the park and ride in Portsmouth

NEARLY 200 free bus tickets are still available as part of a council initiative to encourage green travel in the city.

Ahead of Clean Air Day in Portsmouth on June 21 the council offered 550 park and ride tickets to residents to use on the day, which will include a range of green-minded events.

On the day Stagecoach and First Bus will also be giving out free tickets at the Hard Interchange, and people will have the opportunity to explore a new low-emission Euro 6 bus and find out more about electric vehicles at the park and ride terminal.

And for keen cyclists there will be bike security events set up around the city.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: ‘Around 16 per cent of all car journeys in Portsmouth are less than 3km. Portsmouth is a great city for cycling and walking as it is flat and compact, so we want to use Clean Air Day as an opportunity to encourage those who use the car for these shorter distances to walk or cycle instead.

‘We are working to improve safety and accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.

‘Everybody can have a positive impact on air quality. Small actions such as cutting your engine while stationary or swapping the car for public transport one day a week will make a big difference. For us June 21 will be a day of practical action and awareness-raising, so we can all breathe cleaner air.’

Cabinet member for health, Cllr Matthew Winnington, added: ‘Clean Air Day has many health and wellbeing benefits. Walking and cycling instead of taking the car gets your heart rate up and burns calories. It can also help you clear your mind and lessens the stress of your commute.

‘Fewer cars on the road will also drastically reduce air pollution, which means nicer air for us all and which will help with conditions such as asthma. As an asthmatic myself I’d be grateful for anything which can ease this condition.’

Key problem areas in the city for poor air quality include Eastern Road, the naval base and dockyards, the A3 London Road as it enters the city and the A3 between the International College Portsmouth and Gunwharf Quays.

The council said 184 park and ride tickets are still available via the authority’s website, here, until midnight on Thursday 14.