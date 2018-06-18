Here’s how to play free five-a-side football in Portsmouth – but there’s a catch...

ON THE face of it, it’s a great offer – the use of top-notch five-a-side pitches with no fees to pay.

Goals in Portsmouth is offering free five-a-side matches during the World Cup... but to enjoy a free match, you have to play while the Three Lions are on the pitch.

The five-a-side pitches in Tangier Road, Portsmouth, will be free to play on during England’s group games against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium – posing the killer question, ‘Are You Fan Enough’?

Goals’ head of marketing J.P. Murphy said: ‘At Goals we just want to help people enjoy playing football and we know that can be difficult when there is game after game on live TV.

‘With ‘Are You Fan Enough?’ we are having a bit of fun with our customers to see who is willing to show their love for playing the beautiful game by doing so while their heroes are in action in Russia.

‘They can enjoy the perfect footballing experience – a free game of fives then catch up on the World Cup action afterwards.

‘It’s set to be a spectacular summer of sport but there’s no need to be trapped on the couch – prove you are fan enough by getting your football fix with Goals, on and off the pitch.’

The offer does not apply to pre-arranged league games and previously booked matches cannot cancel and re-book.