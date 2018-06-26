Here’s how to sign up for the Access All Areas scheme in Fareham for 2018

Have your say

A FREE popular summer activities scheme for youngsters in Fareham is set to make a return.

Access All Areas will invite 11 to 16-year-olds to beat boredom during the summer holidays as its exciting programme relaunches for 2018.

At no cost, parents can sign their children up to enjoy a range of activities, including scuba diving, go-karting, segway rides, inflatable pool parties and clay shooting.

Guardians can enrol their youngsters to enjoy as many activities as they wish, but they must register online first.

All activities work on a first-come first-served basis.

Fareham councillor, Trevor Cartwright, dubbed Access All Areas a ‘wonderful scheme’.

For more information or to register, visit fareham.gov.uk/aaa.