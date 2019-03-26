Here’s how you can get a free pot of tea at Gunwharf Quays every Wednesday 

A NEW restaurant has opened its doors at Gunwharf Quays and it is launching a novel way to help people battle loneliness

Cosy Club is the latest edition to the shopping centre in Portsmouth.

Cosy Club are offering free pots of tea to over 60s to help battle loneliness

The restaurant will be launching a promotion where guests over 60 can also enjoy a free pot of tea every Wednesday between 10-11am in Cosy Club’s bid to help fight loneliness in the wise generation.

Cosy Club will also be partnering with Portsmouth-based charity Home-Start and will be donating 50p from every burger sold and 20p from every coffee sold during the first month it is open.

Home-Start supports parents and children in situations as diverse as isolation, bereavement, multiple births, illness and disability by providing emotional and practical support that helps build families’ confidence and ability to cope.

READ MORE: Cosy Club officially opens its new restaurant at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

The interior of Cosy Club, at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Cosy Club

Cosy Club offers an array of dining options including brunching, lunch and dinner as well as vegan and gluten free menus.

Favourites on the menu include the Rather Elegant Brunch, Pan Fried Hake & Nduja and the moreish Melting Chocolate Bombe.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘With a wonderful team, an opulent interior and tasty menu, we are confident that the Cosy Club is going to be a hit with visitors to the centre.

‘Already embedding themselves within the community, they have pledged to support an important local charity, Home-Start.’

Amber Wood, managing director for the Cosy Club, added: ‘We are thrilled to open our newest Cosy Club at Gunwharf Quays.

‘For those who will visit us for the first time, you can enjoy everything from a tasty brunch, a lunch with friends, or an evening of decadent cocktails, set apart by our incredible team, the quality of our food and drink, and the nostalgia of our design.’

Louise Boyle, Business Manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have been selected by The Cosy Club as their partner charity.

‘Home-Start Portsmouth is a charity that is all about members of the community supporting others in their own community at a time of need.

‘It’s therefore really appropriate that we should be selected to celebrate The Cosy Club’s arrival in our community.

‘If anybody would like to find out more about volunteering with us, they can find us on Facebook or visit our website at www.hsportsmouth.org.uk.’

