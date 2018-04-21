Here’s what’s being planned across the area

These are some of the planning applications in the pipeline

Cosham: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 17 Knowsley Road; Mr Andy Patten.

Hilsea: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 66 Merrivale Road; Mr Lee McDonald.

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 78 Central Road;Mr Paul Taylor

Hilsea: Construction of a single storey rear extension at 43 Westwood Road; Mr Nick Pope.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Construction of a new decking to the rear of an existing dwelling and a new 2.6m-high boundary fence along its southern boundary at 43 Chestnut Avenue; Mr Stuart Warren.

Bondfields: Construction of a two-storey side extension and a single-storey rear extension at 22 Douglas Gardens; Mr G Cole.

Hayling East: Construction of a detached garage to the rear of the dwelling at 71 Sandy Point Road; Mr & Mrs Goulding.

GOSPORT

Privett: Construction of first floor front / side extension at 6 Briar Close; Mr and Mrs Davis.

Brockhurst: Construction of first floor rear extension at 8A Greanlea Grove; Mr Wigg.

Lee East: Construction of single-storey rear and side extension at 13 Chaffinch Way; Mr and Mrs Hutchison.

Lee West: Construction and display of two non-illuminated building mounted signs at Dunning Building, Daedalus Drive; Monstercam.

FAREHAM

Portchester East: Single- storey rear conservatory to measure 5.1 metres deep, 3.8 metres high with an eaves height of 2.85 metres at 6 Anson Grove; Mr & Mrs Martin.

Titchfield: Demolition of existing flat roof extension and construction of single-storey flat roof extension at 11 South Street; Mr & Mrs Baber.

Warsash: Construction of four bed detached dwelling to rear of existing dwelling at 33 Warsash Road; Regal Homes.