Here’s what’s being planned where you live

PORTSMOUTH

- Cosham: Construction of a two-storey side extension at 1 Rochford Road; Mr & Mrs Steve Jewell.

- Drayton & Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 28 Woodfield Avenue; Mr & Mrs Powell.

Construction of single-storey rear extension and front dormer at 5 Mansvid Avenue; Ms Nina Wheeler.

- St Thomas: Retrospective application for the installation of nine replacement windows to communal areas and installation of four replacement windows to Flat 7 at The Reldas, Oyster Street; Mrs M Banyard.

External alterations to include replacement slim-line timber double glazed windows to second floor, replacement balustrade to first-floor roof terrace at rear after removal of existing external staircase at 23 High Street; Mr Scott MacKechnie.

GOSPORT

- Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 4 Olave Close; Mrs Heather Crascall.

Construction of detached dwelling at land to rear of 181 Portsmouth Road; Mr and Mrs Steve And Paula Murphy.

- Privett: Construction of front and rear dormers (resubmission of 17/00048/full) at 49 Oval Gardens; Mr & Mrs Bland.

- Hardway: Construction of a part one and part two-storey rear extension at 36 Fisgard Road; Mr and Mrs Randall.

- Grange: Continued use of an open-sided vehicle cleaning shelter at Grange Road Filling Station; Mr Shawn Karim.

FAREHAM

-Fareham North: Two storey side extension with single storey front and rear extension at 38 Miller Drive; Mrs A & Mrs S Jamieson-Davies.

- Hill Head: Single storey front and side extension at 24 Hill Head Road; Whelyn Ltd.

- Park Gate: Two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and detached garage at 34 Peters Road; Mr & Mrs G Carter.

- Warsash: Single storey rear extension and alterations of existing facade at 2 Mariners Way; Mr & Mrs P Drew.

- Locks Heath: Single storey rear extension at 26 Church Close; Mrs I Rees

HAVANT

- Cowplain: Construction of a first-floor side extension at 79 Durley Avenue; Mr Scott Johnston.

- Hayling East: Construction of a rear extension at 9A Salterns Lane; Mr and Mrs Carter.