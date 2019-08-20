Victorious Festival is one of Portsmouth’s biggest events and brings thousands of people into the city each year.

This year the likes of New Order, Rudimental and Lewis Capaldi will be headlining the Southsea festival, which is being held on the August bank holiday weekend.

It takes place on Southsea Common, making it one of few UK festivals to be held in the middle of the city close to a residential area.

As the event brings a high noise volume and a huge increase in visitors, many residents will be keen to know what time the festival starts and finishes each day, and what time the crowds will be leaving the venue.

Here is everything you need to know:

When does the festival start and finish each day?

On Friday (August 23) music will start from 2pm, with Orange Street first up on the Common Stage. The festival site is open from 1pm.

The acts will continue until 11pm, with Two Door Cinema Club on the Common and Pompey Underground Hip Hop and Grime in the People’s Lounge.

The festival will open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday, with musical acts starting from about 10.15am. These include George Barton and Scarlet Town on Saturday, and Southsea Skiffle Orchestra on Sunday.

The acts on the Common Stage start at 12.15pm on both days. The final performances will last until about 10.50pm.

What are the rules on alcohol?

Alcohol is not allowed to be bought onto the site, but there are bars inside that people can buy alcohol (and non-alcholic drinks) from.

Visitors are also banned from bringing glass onto the site.

Is there a re-admission policy?

Yes. There is a re-admission policy for ticket holders until 8pm, and visitors will not be allowed back in after that time.

How will people be leaving the festival site?

A series of road closures will be in place each evening to allow visitors to safely leave the venue. These have been decided by Portsmouth City Council in co-operation with festival organisers and Hampshire Constabulary.

You can find a full list of the road closures here.

South Western Railway has said some additional services will be running each evening, while there will also be a park and ride service in operation.