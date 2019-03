SPITFIRES, Mustangs and display teams have all been confirmed for D-Day commemorations later this year.

Plans have been officially unveiled by Fareham Borough Council, which hopes to put on an 'incredible' event on June 8 and 9.

From Solent Airport, the Great War Display Team will take to the skies over Fareham in replica First World War aircraft and the Round Canopy Display Team will be doing a parachute display.

They will be followed by a fly-past from a Spitfire G-Spit, which will then join a P-51 Mustang for a static display.

Chairman of the Daedalus Steering Group, Cllr Trevor Cartwright, said: 'We are delighted to be able to announce such amazing headline acts for our special D-Day 75 event.

'The skies will be full of incredible aircraft and parachutes – it will be a real sight.

'This is going to be an incredible event which will be remembered for years to come so come along and join in the fun celebrations.'

There are 7,000 tickets available for the event, available from Monday - with more acts still to be announced.