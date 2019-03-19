Here's why Peppa Pig has been accused of sexism by firefighters

Have your say

A POPULAR children’s programme has been accused of sexism by firefighters.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) hit out at Peppa Pig on social media for the show’s use of the term ‘fireman’ on Sunday.

The fire service’s criticism of the children’s cartoon came as part of its Firefighting Sexism campaign which aims to address its heavy gender imbalance.

On twitter LFB shared a picture of a Barbie doll dressed in firefighting gear with the caption: ‘Great to have another supporter in our #FirefightingSexism campaign.’

However in response someone posted a clip from Peppa Pig in which Mummy Pig is said to be dressed as a ‘fireman’.

LFB tweeted: ‘Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years.

‘You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters.

‘Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign.’

However the response to LFB’s tweet was mixed.

One person wrote: ‘Just concentrate on putting out fires, would you?

‘This sort of nonsense is a drain on, I suspect, already stretched resources.’

While another added: ‘Embarrassing.’

In response to the tweet, one person said: ‘Actually all the firefighters in Peppa Pig are female. So what is the strongest message, the name or the image?

‘Very PC of you but why don't you mention that for balance? Maybe your shift patterns are a bigger barrier to gender equality?’

But one woman responded: ‘I was perfectly strong enough to run hose when I joined and perfectly strong enough to carry men heavier than me down a ladder from a third floor of a building!! #sexism.’

Another person said: ‘Not 100% sure it's the wording alone that prevents young women from becoming firefighters but I agree that the outdated terminology isn't helpful.

‘Looking back I'm surprised - it really is 30 years since we changed the job title. #firefighter.’

What do you think of the criticism of Peppa Pig by LFB? Let us know in the comments.