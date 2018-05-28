Heritage walk to go along seafront

AN INTRODUCTION to the history of a seaside town will be taking place next week.

On Tuesday, June 5, from 10am, the Lee Residents Association will be holding a heritage waterfront walk and talk event in Lee-on-the-Solent.

It will last around 90 minutes, taking residents on a trip through local history, such as Lee-on-the-Solent’s role in D-Day, the Browndown Ranges and the old railway. Anyone interested can meet the group in Elmore Car Park in Marine Parade East. For more info call Ray on (023) 9255 1706.