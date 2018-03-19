High Street Daffodil Appeal is hailed as a success

A CHARITY appeal to raise money to support people living with a terminal illness has raised hundreds of pounds.

Marie Curie held its Great Daffodil Appeal in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street – raising £343.26.

All funds raised will help Marie Curie Nurses provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones, in their own homes.

The charity has thanked everyone who donated, as well as those who volunteered their time for the collection.

n If you would like more information on how you can support Marie Curie, contact the charity by calling 02380 263123 or by visiting mariecurie.org.uk.