Have your say

A HIGH street retailer has raised more than £20,000 for charity.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores across the UK, including is Gosport branch on the high street, have spent the past two years fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The charity was given £21,271 after staff organised a range of events from cupcake competitions to dress-up days.

Lynn Candlish, retail operations co-ordinator, said: ‘We are very proud of all of our stores for supporting the Brain Tumour Charity.’