Highrise flat catches fire in Portsmouth

Have your say

A FIRE in a highrise tower block broke out last night.

Fire crews from across the region were called to Nickleby House in All Saints Road, Portsmouth, after a fire broke out in one of the flats at around 8.50pm.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘There were nine fire engines that attended the incident.

‘There were crews from Southsea, Cosham and Havant at the scene.

‘Someone had left their cooker unattended, which is what caused the fire to break out.

‘The reason we had so many crews is because of the fact that this fire was in a highrise building.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue says that nobody was injured in the blaze.