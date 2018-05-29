Hill Head coastguard team stood down after helping with dock fire

Have your say

A COASTGUARD team was stood down after more than 24 hours of supporting crews dealing with a dock fire.

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team were one of several agencies dealing with the blaze in Southampton dry docks.

Fire crews from Portchester went to offer relief on Friday evening as Hampshire Fire and Rescue Services tackled the incident.

The fire was on a ship with 7,000 tonnes of scrap metal onboard.

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team were stood down Saturday afternoon after first attending the scene at 2pm on Friday.

Other agencies such as Environment Agency, Public Health England and Southampton City Council have been involved in the incident.