Hilsea couple reminisce 'emotional' wedding day at Portchester Castle

For Stacey and David Guinelly, their wedding was what dreams are made of.

‘It was so emotional for both of us,’ beams Stacey.

The wedding guests at the Guinelly wedding. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

Stacey, nee Glover, met David, 44, when they both worked at Southern Electric seven years ago.

‘He was my manager actually,’ she laughs.

‘When we first started dating, we went on quite a few city breaks. We went to Amsterdam, Venice and Snowdonia.’

At Christmas 2017, the Hilsea couple got engaged but Stacey, 27, says that she misunderstood what was happening.

The couple read their vows at St Mary's Church, Portchester Castle. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘For my present, Dave had got me a t-shirt that said Guinelly on it.

‘Our children Harper and Haydn had one too but my surname was still Glover, so I thought it was a rubbish present at first,’ she laughs.

‘But then I started to understand that he was proposing to me!’

Stacey says when she first started planning the wedding, they wanted to tie the knot Vegas-style.

Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

She says: ‘Originally we planned to have a Vegas wedding. But the more we planned it, I realised I couldn’t leave the children.

‘Therefore, we got married at St Mary’s Church, Portchester Castle, instead. A lot of people we know got married there.’

On May 25, Stacey and David married in the sunshine surrounded by their children and 60 guests.

‘I was so nervous on the day but really excited. We were really lucky with the weather,’ laughs Stacey.

David and Stacey with their children Harper, Haydn and Davids daughter Mia. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘The ceremony was my favourite bit.’

The Guinellys plan to have a family holiday later this year with their children Haydn, two, Harper, three, and David’s daughter Mia, 12.