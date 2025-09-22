Hilsea Lido has taken another step closer to completion with its opening anticipated to be next year.

After over a year, Hilsea Lido has reached another major milestone with painting being tested to bring vibrancy to the outdoor pool as part of the £7.75m regeneration scheme.

Portsmouth City Council has announced the new operator of Hilsea Lido. | PCC

The Portsmouth City Council has provided an update regarding the progress of the renovation project following the announcement that Sea Lanes would be the latest operator.

The council says: “You'll be pleased to know that we are now operating to the new schedule and our brilliant site team can power through this last phase of work and deliver us a completed pool (and surrounding area) before the year is up.

“Sea Lanes will then look to open the lido in early 2026.”

“We will be building on what we already have so we will introduce a sauna to compliment the cold water swimming and there will also be food and beverages as well, so it really can be a destination.

As part of the ongoing work, fencing has also gone up around the toilet and shower blocks, making them look neat and tidy, and all of the equipment in the plant room has now been connected.

Once completed, the new operator is hoping to offer a host of activities at the lido next year.

Memberships are already on offer for the lido with a swim only membership costing £34 on a rolling monthly basis or £32 per month for 12 months. This membership will give customers unlimited access to swimming all year round.