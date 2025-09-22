Hilsea Lido: Major progress made as open date is anticipated for early next year
After over a year, Hilsea Lido has reached another major milestone with painting being tested to bring vibrancy to the outdoor pool as part of the £7.75m regeneration scheme.
The Portsmouth City Council has provided an update regarding the progress of the renovation project following the announcement that Sea Lanes would be the latest operator.
The update says that the final part of the construction programme has been altered to ‘accommodate some ideas from the newly-confirmed operators’.
The council says: “You'll be pleased to know that we are now operating to the new schedule and our brilliant site team can power through this last phase of work and deliver us a completed pool (and surrounding area) before the year is up.
“Sea Lanes will then look to open the lido in early 2026.”
Harry Smith, director at Sea Lanes, previously said: “We are so excited to start this adventure at the lido - we are going to be working on two phases.
“We will be building on what we already have so we will introduce a sauna to compliment the cold water swimming and there will also be food and beverages as well, so it really can be a destination.
“We see it as more than a more than a pool, it’s a unique place with history and heart. A hub for the local community.”
As part of the ongoing work, fencing has also gone up around the toilet and shower blocks, making them look neat and tidy, and all of the equipment in the plant room has now been connected.
Once completed, the new operator is hoping to offer a host of activities at the lido next year.
Memberships are already on offer for the lido with a swim only membership costing £34 on a rolling monthly basis or £32 per month for 12 months. This membership will give customers unlimited access to swimming all year round.