History boards to be unveiled in Wickham thanks to £8,000 Lottery heritage grant

TWELVE boards illustrating a village’s history through old photographs and illustrations will be unveiled tomorrow.

The displays will provide information at a dozen key locations around Wickham, near Fareham and will each come with their own smartphone experience.

A map of where the boards will be located in Wickham. Picture: Wickham Parish Council

Visitors will be able to interact with the boards using their mobile devices to see photos and stories via the Wickham History Society website.

The quirky tales told will span from Wickham’s first settlement to modern times – explaining among other things why a horse was once a regular at one of the village’s pubs.

Hard work from the history society’s volunteers and an £8,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund have made the scheme possible.

Chairwoman of Wickham Parish Council, Angela Clear, said: ‘We are very grateful for the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund which has made the Wickham History Boards project possible.

‘We know many visitors to Wickham are keen to know more about our lovely village and we hope these history boards will help make their trip even more interesting and enjoyable.’

The official launch for the boards will take place at midday at Wickham’s village green, in Bridge Street, where three of the 12 boards are located.

Other boards can be found at sites pictured in the map provided above.