Hitting the town? Great Portsmouth club nights this weekend

I was going to lead off with Super Hans from Channel 4’s hit comedy Peep Show coming to The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road tonight.

But unfortunately, it’s been announced that the show is postponed due to a back injury requiring an operation.

The man has said: ‘I’ll be on my feet again soon and we’ll still have a good old rummage around the Hurt Locker together... just a bit later in the year.

‘Peace out brothers and sisters. Nothing but love.’

Over on the drum and bass front, the main event will be The DnB Garden tomorrow at Fort Cumberland Arms in Eastney, which will be hosted by Banksy and Dunn from Q Base FM.

The event will be supported by Q Base FM, Murky, Ransaked, Fractured, Surface, Ohm, Rollin and Ammy’s Photos to raise money for Tonic, the music for mental health charity.

The event will be donation-based and aims to bring together an excellent line up showcasing a wide variety of drum and bass talent within Portsmouth.

The line is still to be announced as of time of writing but expect plenty of styles and sub genres to crossover at this event with usual guest DJs from Banksy and Dunn’s radio show!

The event will take place from 2pm until midnight with more details at facebook.com.

Over at The Barn in Milton tomorrow night, Rune presents Eat Static. This event’s fancy dress theme will be Gods and Aliens (Part 2) with the whole evening dedicated to various styles of psytrance with Eat Static headlining. Supports DJs are Jezawix and Wakadoo, Holyghost UK, Jut P and Coincidence.

With a capacity of only be 190 tickets, this is expected to sell out. Advanced tickets cost £10 or £12 on the door with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on the live music front, Portsmouth Psych Fest will take place from 2pm until 1am tomorrow at The Wedgewood Rooms. The line-up sees appearances by Barbudo, Black Midi, Creatures, Flamingods, Hotel Lux, Lucid Rising, Madonnatron, Melt Dunes, Mystic Peach, Number 9, Strange Cages, Swedish Death Candy, The 9th Wave, The Wytches, Violet Mud, White Room, Yassassin and Yowl.

Advance tickets cost £13 (14+ event) with more details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.