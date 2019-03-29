Hobo Jack finally arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall in 1971

Jack ‘Million Miles’ Malone arrived in Portsmouth on his big walk around the country for charity.

The American hobo was the guest of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jonathan Frederick Blair, at a reception in the Guildhall before setting off on the next stage of his walk.

Jack hoped to raise money for a trust which had been established for humane research and stop animal testing.

‘I was walking past the trust’s headquarters in Whitehall, London, and went into the office. They thought it would be a good idea for me to walk around the country raising money and I agreed,’ said Jack.

Jack had been a hobo for the past 25 years. In that time he said he had travelled one million miles across America and Europe.