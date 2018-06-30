Hockey Club hosting an open day today

Have your say

A HOCKEY open day will be taking place today to promote the sport for new players, youngsters and adults alike.

Gosport Borough Hockey Club is hosting the open day at St Vincent College in Mill Lane, from 10am-6pm.

The open day will be opened by local councillor Graham Burgess and Local MP Caroline Dinenage, who will be joined by a special guest, England hockey international Jo Hunter.

The event will feature a range of activities including a ‘Beat the Keeper’ challenge and a game between the Royal Navy and Hockey 4 Heroes.