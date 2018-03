A CAR firm has joined forces with a museum to pay tribute to the ‘fifth Beatle’.

Rolls-Royce has teamed up with Beaulieu Motor Museum to create a hand-crafted Wraith, customised to celebrate the achievements of Sir George Martin, with the titles of his 30 hit singles embroidered between the rear seats and his signature stitched into each head-rest.

The exhibit, which is available for public viewing at the museum, is one of nine other Wraiths ‘Inspired by British Music.’