Holocaust memorial service being held in Portsmouth

A SERVICE is being held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Portsmouth ceremony will be led by Bishop Paul Miles-Knight and will include an opening speech by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome.

There will also be readings from Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, and representatives of communities who have suffered or been persecuted as part of the Holocaust and other genocides.

At the end of the service a candle will be lit to mark a minute of reflection.

Anyone is welcome to attend the service taking place on February 1 at 10am in front of the City Museum, on Museum Road. In the case of wet weather the event will be held in the Esther Room.