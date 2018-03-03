Homes across Portsmouth left without water after pipe fault

SCORES of residents have been left without any water across Portsmouth amid an on-going situation with the city’s supply.

Engineers from Portsmouth Water have been dispatched to fix the issue, which has left homes across the city either without water or with a low-pressure supply.

The fault was reported shortly after 8.30am. No word has been given on how long it will take engineers to fix the problem.

A statement by the company said: ‘We are currently experiencing problems in the Portsmouth area with low pressure and no water.

‘We are on site trying to rectify the situation and will provide and update shortly.’