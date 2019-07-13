Homes damaged as 25 firefighters tackle Gosport blaze

TWO homes were damaged in a blaze that spread from an outbuilding.

Around 25 firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham crews together with a command unit tackled the blaze in Albert Street in Gosport.

Crew manager Andy Hunt said the fire spread from an outbuilding at the rear of one property and spread to the mid-terrace home. It then spread to a neighbouring property.

No-one was injured. Crews used four breathing apparatus and had to enter the buildings to see if anyone was in.

Residents out shopping returned as the blaze was tackled between 1pm-3.30pm.

Mr Hunt said: ‘When I was pulling up we could see the smoke issuing.’

Crews had earlier been checking the fire damage at Browndown Ranges following two hectares of gorse being destroyed in a blaze last night.