Homes flooded as burst pipe leaves 80 families without water

A BURST water pipe in Waterlooville has left homes flooded and residents without running water.

Residents in Coltsfoot Drive say that a water pipe, which burst at 5am this morning, has damaged several properties.

Nicky Tricker, 36, said: ‘One of the houses is really badly flooded and there’s an awful lot of damage – there’s around 80 houses at the moment that don’t have access to running water.

‘I’ve been to the property that was worst affected and all the furniture is ruined, the laminate floor has been completely destroyed and the house is practically uninhabitable.

‘The flooding is so bad that you can’t even see the bench outside.’