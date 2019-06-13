Homes in Fratton left without power after underground cable struck by 'third party'

TENS of homes in Fratton have been left without power after a ‘third party’ struck an underground cable, an energy company has said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have announced that 33 properties in the centre of the city have been affected by the powercut this afternoon.

Ariel Road is one of the streets that has been affected by the powercut. Picture: Google Maps

Homes in Ariel Road, Lincoln Road and Penhale Road are said to have been hit by the loss of power.

The company said the powercut happened just after 1pm today and that it has been caused by a ‘third party stricking an underground cable’.

A spokesman for SSEN said: ‘We would like to apologies to our customers and reassure them we are doing everything we can to restore power as safely and quickly as we can.’

The company is estimating that power will be restored by 4pm today.