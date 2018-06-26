Homes left without water

HOMES were left with no water or low pressure after an ‘emergency situation’.

Portsmouth Water customers in Emsworth were faced with the fault yesterday. The firm announced the problem at 10am and said inspectors were ‘on site’ to fix it.

While Portsmouth Water’s website said the issue was caused by ‘general maintenance’, customers phoning the company were greeted with an automated message citing an ‘emergency situation’.

The firm said on Twitter: ‘Apologies to our customers in Emsworth who have no water. We have inspectors on site and another on their way and we’re aiming to restore the supply as soon as possible.’

It later added: ‘Supplies are now being restored. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’