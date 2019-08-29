Horndean residents dealt a blow as longstanding tree is felled by council

A VILLAGE landmark being removed has left residents dismayed with the constantly changing skyline.

A large Scots pine tree has stood sentinel over Horndean village centre for at least 60 years on Portsmouth Road.

A picture of the Scots pine which was felled in Horndean, taken around 1959

Resident Geoff Lambert was out on Wednesday when he noticed the old tree was being felled by East Hampshire District Council.

Geoff, who has lived in the village for 50 years, said: ‘It was a bit of a blow when I saw that, it’s sad.

‘I am sure it will be missed by everyone who passes it by.’

After enquiring as to why the tree was being removed, Geoff was told the tree is considered unsafe.

A council spokesman said: ‘The owners asked for permission to fell a Scots Pine as they had concerns about the impact of the low canopy over the road as well as the effect the tree's roots were having on the front gate and nearby drains.

‘As a council we have two options, either we make a Tree Preservation Order to protect the tree or we consent to the felling. In this case we could not impose a TPO as the tree was of poor form and very close to the house and wall, which showed early indications of being damaged.

‘It's never nice to see a prominent old tree felled but in this case it was the right decision.’

When asked why he likes living in Horndean, Geoff said: ‘We’re seven miles from the sea, we’re on the edge of the South Downs and we have one of the best climates.’