Hospice launches new project tailored to our armed forces heroes

A SERVICE has been launched to support the needs of people who have previously served in the armed forces.

Rowans Hospice has been awarded a grant from the Aged Veterans Fund, allowing them to set up the Veteran Living Well project.

The aim of the project is to provide bespoke services, working with the hospice team and other health and social care providers.

The charity says this will ensure veterans requiring palliative and end of life care have access to appropriate treatments and therapies to meet their psychological, physical, social and spiritual needs.

The scheme was funded using LIBOR funds – whereby HM Treasury supports projects to help armed forces and emergency services.

The project was launched at Rowans Living Well Centre in Purbrook Heath Road, Waterlooville – and celebrated with the first sharing of a new play by Brian Daniels, titled Fighting for Life.

The play told the story of veterans James Findlay and his wife and the care they and his family received, from his diagnosis of motor neurone disease, up until his death.

Erika Lipscombe, director of clinical services at Rowans Hospice, says that the support from the grant is crucial to the scheme’s success.

She said: ‘This funding will enable us to further develop our services and reach out to the local veteran community, supporting those who may be socially isolated and requiring palliative and end of life care.

‘We will also recruit and train veteran volunteers to provide support at home, or in the usual place of residence, offering companionship and camaraderie with the aim of relieving any distress and improving the quality of life.’

For more information go to rowanshospice.co.uk.