Hospice reveals fundraising challenges for 2019

A HOSPICE dedicated to providing end-of-life care for children from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has unveiled its challenge events programme for 2019.

Naomi House and Jacksplace is encouraging city residents to take on its calendar of physical feats – starting with its debut ‘fire walk' in Winchester on February 8 – in which participants are invited to walk over 649C coals to raise money.

Later on June 2, the charity’s 26-mile Clarendon Way Walk from Winchester to Salisbury returns, before another new event, the Glow Run, takes place in Basingstoke on September 28.

That will see runners sport fancy dress and glow sticks along a night-time course.

To learn more visit naomihouse.org.uk