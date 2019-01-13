Hospital charity calls for support and donations from local community

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, is calling on residents across the city and surrounding areas to help donate stock for their charity shop.

Having experienced a busy period over Christmas, the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Shop is now very low on donated goods and urgently requires donations.

The charity s hop significantly helps to raise money for all wards and departments across Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. The majority of items sold on the shop floor are either pre-loved goods or unwanted items generously donated by members of the local community.

Last year the charity shop raised a significant amount of money, which contributed to purchasing state-of-the-art equipment and enhancing a patient’s treatment and environment during their hospital stay.

The charity is hoping for items in good condition including home utensils, books, children’s toys, jewellery, puzzles and games. Unfortunately due to the size of the shop and regulations, items such as clothing, children’s travel equipment, electrical items, safety equipment and perishable goods cannot be accepted.

Charity shop manager, Julia, said: ‘Many people often take the new y ear as an opportunity to have a clear out. We would gratefully accept any unwanted gifts that people may have received over Christmas or items which are still in good condition and could be loved again. People often don’t realise that items that they no longer want could actually help to purchase an exciting piece of hospital equipment.’