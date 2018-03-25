Hospital for woman involved in a collision

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Gosport.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, saw the incident which occurred on Military Road just after 11pm on Thursday evening.

The eyewitness said: ‘When I arrived on the scene there was a lady administering first aid to the woman who had been hit by the car.

‘Her partner told me they’d had an argument and she jumped in front of the car on purpose.

‘The driver was in serious shock which was not surprising considering the circumstances.’

‘It was a shocking thing to come stumble across at that time of the night.’

A police spokesperson said: ‘A female pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on Military Road in Gosport just after 11pm on Thursday, March 22.

‘The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital as a precaution.’

Three ambulances and two police vehicles were present at the scene.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘South Central Ambulance Service were called at 11pm last night to Privett Road in Gosport to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian – a female in her 30s – and a car. We had an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer on scene assessing and treating the patient and she was assessed and treated by our crews on scene and was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’