Hospital’s pledge to forces families solidified​​​​​​​

A HOSPITALS trust has solidified its commitment to the men and women of Britain’s military by signing the armed forces covenant.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital, made the pledge to ensure no current or former personnel are disadvantaged by serving their country.

Alongside this the trust will be among the first wave of trusts accredited as a ‘veterans aware hospital’ by the Veterans’ Covenant Hospital Alliance. The Alliance is made up of 25 hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Alliance aims to showcase high quality veterans’ healthcare and support NHS hospitals to learn from each other by sharing best practice.

The Covenant was signed by the Melloney Poole, trust chairman and witnessed by non-executive directors Commodore Inga Kennedy and Jon Watson at QA.

Commodore Inga Kennedy, who alongside being a non-executive director is the most senior serving female officer in the Royal Navy, said: ‘I am delighted that Portsmouth NHS Trust has signed the armed forces covenant.

‘We already work extremely well together and this is a further demonstration of the trust’s commitment to both armed forces personnel and veterans. Signing the covenant is a public pledge to the armed forces committing to the fair treatment of regulars, reservists, veterans and their families’.

Since 2005, QA has worked with armed forces doctors and nurses, helping them with training and development within a clinical environment.