Hospitality apprenticeship wins seal of approval from town MP

HAVANT MP Alan Mak has praised an apprenticeship scheme at a hotel chain which is benefitting young people in the area.

Alan Mak, pictured, met with a number of new apprentices at the Premier Inn in Havant, which opened two years ago – to find out how apprenticeships are helping young people get their foot in the door of employment.

In the Havant parliamentary constituency, last year just under 900 people started apprenticeships.

Level Four apprentice Matthew Cooper said: ‘This programme has developed me both on a personal and professional level.

‘]It has given me the insight and determination to create my own goals and take control of my career, progression and journey.

‘I would highly recommend people consider joining the programme.

‘It is a great qualification to have within the hospitality sector and broadens opportunities with progression and career-driven persons.’

Mr Mak said: ‘A strong local economy is my top priority and having organised three Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fairs, it was great to meet with Matt, Harry and Michelle.

‘I’m committed to boosting apprenticeships, as they give young people the opportunity to learn a valuable skill while earning at the same time, and raise the productivity of businesses.

‘The skills will give them a strong foundation for future success.’