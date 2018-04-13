Hot, hot, hot! A mini-heatwave has been forecast for Portsmouth next week

APRIL showers are out the window as forecasters are predicting a mini-heatwave for Portsmouth next week.

Temperatures have been forecast to get up to 19 degrees from Wednesday in Portsmouth with warm sunny spells expected to last all week thanks to hot air from Spain and Portugal.

Picture: Solent News and Picture Agency

Forecasts for the rest of the UK show the temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees in London and 21 degrees in Edinburgh.

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said the tussle between the warm air from the south and the wet weather in the west - which will bring rain to most places on Sunday - will finally be won by the continental influence on Monday.

She said temperatures in the south-east could hit 15 or 16C at the start of the working week.

Ms Kent said: ‘By Tuesday across London we could see 18C, maybe 19C. By Wednesday, there’s still going to be some patchy rain in parts of the north-west but England and Wales will have this continental air coming in.

Picture: Solent News and Picture Agency

‘So, dry weather for them, plenty of sunshine again.

‘Temperatures on Wednesday will again be highest in the south-east. London could see between 20C and 23C. And in fact, going further north, places like York could see 18C to 20c. And, even for Glasgow, it could be 17C or 18C on Wednesday.’

It comes just over a month after the Beast from the East made an appearance in Portsmouth leaving a blanket of snow.



UV levels will also rise with warm weather although onshore breezes may make the coast feel cooler.