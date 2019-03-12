Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Portsmouth with strong winds

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Portsmouth as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.
Tuesday (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud.
The evening will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).
The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”
What to expect from this weather warning
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.
Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Portsmouth with strong winds.
21:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 37mph
22:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 38mph
23:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
Wednesday (13 March)
00:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
01:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
02:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph
03:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph
04:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph
05:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
06:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
07:00 - Sunny intervals, 7C. Wind gust: 37mph
08:00 - Sunny day, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph
09:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 38mph
10:00 - Sunny day, 9C. Wind gust: 41mph
11:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 43mph
12:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 43mph
13:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 42mph
14:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 41mph
15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 40mph