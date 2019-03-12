Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Portsmouth with strong winds

Have your say

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Portsmouth as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Tuesday (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud.

The evening will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Portsmouth with strong winds.

21:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 37mph

22:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 38mph

23:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

01:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

02:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph

03:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph

04:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 39mph

05:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

06:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

07:00 - Sunny intervals, 7C. Wind gust: 37mph

08:00 - Sunny day, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

09:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 38mph

10:00 - Sunny day, 9C. Wind gust: 41mph

11:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 43mph

12:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 43mph

13:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 42mph

14:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 41mph

15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 40mph