COUNCIL recycling bosses are to take samples of waste thrown away by households.

A cross-Hampshire study is being done by councils who form the county’s waste partnership, Project Integra.

It’s hoped the survey of general and recycling waste will lead to improved recycling rates.

Rubbish will be collected from the ‘random sample’ of properties but will not be retained after analysis.

Waste from the county’s tips will also be looked at.