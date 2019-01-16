How Havant RFC has committed to going plastic free

Have your say

A RUGBY club has made a ‘huge undertaking’ as it journeys towards going completely plastic free.

Havant RFC has joined forces with Final Straw Solent, a campaign being run in association with The News, to take steps to cut down on its single-use plastic waste.

Lissie Pollard with Bianca Carr from the Final Straw Solent campaign. Picture: Malcolm Wells

A number of changes have already been made at the club to reduce its carbon footprint.

Turtle Straws – the company of one of the team’s players – is now providing reusable straws made from straw itself.

Plastic cups have been scrapped for reusable branded glasses, with the same available for hot drinks.

Reusable plates are also on the way, and all cutlery is now made of wood; paper bags will be used for sweets and water will be served in cans.

The Final Straw

Final Straw Solent’s co-founder, Bianca Carr, says that these changes will make an ‘enormous difference’ to the club’s carbon footprint.

She explained: ‘It’s a great honour to be working with Havant RFC.

‘They have embraced all suggested changes and have a real passion for the environment and the local area.

‘We are over the moon to be working with them.’

Havant RFC joins hundreds of other businesses that have pledged to join the Final Straw Solent campaign, including the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton

For more information people can go to finalstrawsolent.org.