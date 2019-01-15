How MPs in your region voted on the Brexit deal

MINISTERS from the region largely bucked the trend from the overwhelming majority within the House of Commons by supporting Theresa May’s ill-fated Brexit deal.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, Portsmouth north MP Penny Mordaunt, Havant MP Alan Mak and Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery all voted in support of the deal – a result that saw the largest defeat for a government motion in more than 100 years.

Only Fareham MP Suella Braverman and Stephen Morgan, of Portsmouth south, voted against the doomed deal to withdraw from the EU.

Ms Braverman was among nearly 120 Conservative MPs who voted against their leader.

She was also part of the 432 who voted against the deal as opposed to just 202 who backed it.