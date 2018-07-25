How Portsmouth and Southampton are teaming up in the fight against plastic waste 

A FREE event at the University of Portsmouth will see the city join up with Southampton in the ongoing battle against plastic waste.

The event, called See Bin, Sea Change, is being held on Sunday at the university’s Portland Building in Portland Street – to raise awareness of the ongoing plastic pollution issue that faces our oceans.

The News is backing the Final Straw Solent's campaign against plastic

From 10am-4pm there will be talks from experts from the University of Portsmouth and University of Southampton explaining how we are detecting micro plastics in our food chain and in the environment, and how we can avoid single use plastic in our lives.

There will also be a talk from David Jones, diver and cameraman of A Plastic Ocean who will be talking about his experiences of finding plastic in the sea.

Also at the event will be a Kid’s Zone with fun activities for younger environmentalists, artworks and displays from Southern Water, Surfers against Sewage, Final Straw Solent, Zero waste Portsmouth, LUSH and Wild Thyme.

For more information go to @SeeBinSeaChange on Twitter.