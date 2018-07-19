How you can get into Portsmouth's Mountbatten Centre for free

PORTSMOUTH’S Mountbatten Leisure Centre has been transformed and is throwing open its doors so people can get active for free.

Residents will be able to take part in sports and activities including the venue’s two brand new visitor attractions - the popular Clip ‘N Climb and Soft Play zone.

BH Live’s class programme for young people will be running throughout the day including street dance, junior boxing, tennis, walking netball and family stretch classes.

There is a free Wet and Wacky pool fun session between 10.15am to 12.15pm and children under 12 years old can swim for free during public swimming sessions.

The venue’s health and wellbeing facilities, event spaces and Terrace Café have been revamped too.

Instructors will be taking power, primal, play and pulse classes in the new-look gym and the health and fitness team will be on hand to promote activities and courses. This includes group exercise classes for people living with, or recovering from health conditions including diabetes and strokes.

The Terrace Café will be showcasing its improved food and drink menu and the venue’s refurbished function rooms and event spaces will be kitted out and open for event organisers, wedding couples and party planners to view.

Mountbatten’s venue operator, BH Live, has carried out these improvements in partnership with Portsmouth City Council as part of a 10-year investment plan into the city’s sport and event venues.

‘The new attractions and refreshed spaces at Mountbatten look brilliant,’ said Mike Lyons, BH Live’s director of sport and leisure.

‘We are especially excited to be unveiling our Clip ‘N Climb which is a super activity for all.

‘At our open day there will be lots of free sessions and group exercise classes for people to enjoy. There will be five-day guest pass giveaways and we will also be promoting our summer activity programme, great value family membership, swimming lessons and pay-as-you-go activities – perfect timing for the school summer holidays.’

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘The new facilities, range of classes and activities on offer at Mountbatten are great, and I hope lots of people will come along and try them at the free get active day.’