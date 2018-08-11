How you can get involved with the Great Solent Beach Clean

NEXT month, The News is teaming up with environmental superheroes from across the region to hold the largest beach clean that has ever taken place in the Solent.

The Great Solent Beach clean will be held on Saturday, September 15 at Hayling Island, Southsea seafront and Stokes Bay, in an event organised by The News and Final Straw Solent, in association with the Marine Conservation Society.

The event ties in with the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean, which collects data on seafront waste.

A number of groups and individuals are joining forces for the event that will not only clean up our beaches, but also unite our communities.

The Friends of Stokes Bay is just one of the groups that will be participating, as they offer their services in Gosport.

Alverstoke councillor Kevin Casey said: ‘A lot of our members can be found cleaning Stokes Bay on their daily walks.

‘We’ve been going for 46 years and have been doing litter picks long before people recognised just how much of an impact they have.

‘There are so many different groups that take part in these beach cleans, but you don’t tend to see them all out together so that will be very special indeed.

‘It’s positive for the environment and positive for the community too – so this is an event we are very much looking forward to participating in.

‘We have always done tea and coffee for people after our litter picks as well, so there’s always a bit of a reward at the end.’

To take part in one of The News’ litterpicks, people can simply turn up at the beach closest to them for 10am on Saturday, September 15.

In Southsea, litter pickers will meet at Southsea Beach Cafe.

Gosport beach cleaners will be meeting outside Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar, with Hayling Islanders meeting at the Inn on the Beach.

Litter pickers and bin bags will be provided for participants on the day.

Lizzie Prior from the Marine Conservation Society said: ‘People really want to make a difference.

‘The more volunteers we have, the better.’