Huge ‘good vibrations’ sign is put up at Castle Field sparking Victorious Festival line-up speculation

MUSIC fans have united in speculating after a sign was put up near a Portsmouth landmark.

Large white letters spelling out ‘good vibrations’ have been put up at the hill looking over Castle Field in Southsea.

Illuminated with a series of overhead lights, it is believed the message was quietly assembled over the weekend – as snow descended on Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Suspended off the ground, the letters – which look to be about 8ft high – were spotted by scores of families, dog walkers and youngsters on Sunday.

Their presence comes one year after a message of similar style appeared in the same spot, reading ‘it must be love’.

Baffling residents at the time, it later emerged the display was a teaser put together by the organisers of the city’s Victorious Festival – which was headlined by Ska boppers Madness – who are well-known for their hit 1992 track It Must Be Love.

With fingers pointing towards another reveal this time around, the festival’s organisers have not confirmed the sign’s meaning.