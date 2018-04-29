Hundreds enjoy Fareham model train fair

MODEL enthusiasts and families went along to see a range of miniature trains and railway lines at an annual event.

Fareham Rotary Club held its Rotarail fair on Saturday for people to see a variety of layouts and traders.

Children enjoyed seeing the trains going around the tracks while people interested in making the models got advice and ideas.

One family to attend the fair at Fareham College was Bill and Michelle Clarke, from Titchfield, who took their sons Charlie, 12, and Lewis, eight.

Bill, 35, said: ‘The boys absolutely love trains and, although we don’t have anything on this scale, they do enjoy building tracks and setting up the scenes.

‘After seeing some of these models, I am sure they will want to try and do more of the technical side of things.’

Harvey Lightman, from Fareham, builds layouts for a hobby.

The 71-year-old said: ‘This is a fantastic event I always attend. I am always impressed with the layouts and end up buying lots of pieces for my models at home.’

Chris Thomas, exhibition manager, said he was happy with how the event went.

‘We like to have different layouts on show every year and we do get some great ones.

‘We hope to have around 600 visitors and it is great to see different ages and families here.’

The events was raising money for Flat Spaces.