Hundreds evacuated after fire at nightclub

HUNDREDS of clubbers were evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in Astoria nightclub.

Fire crews from across the area were called to the scene at about 2am on Wednesday, after a blaze in the Guildhall Walk club’s ceiling, above the dance floor, spread to its roof void.

Ali Ritchie, managing director of Astoria said the fire was most likely caused by an electrical fault.

Staff safely evacuated hundreds of clubbers before firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester and St Mary’s worked for almost two hours to put out the fire, and make the scene safe.

Crew manager Richard Furse, of Southsea Fire Station, said: ‘Everyone was pretty much out when we got there, the door staff did a really good job in getting everyone out and holding the crowds back until we arrived, along with police.

‘The fire started in the club’s ceiling and spread to its roof void.’

The fire was extinguished using six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two jets and tactical ventilation for smoke clearance.

Ali said: ‘Astoria has worked closely with the fire service who have completed their task within the premises.

‘They reported to venue management that they believe the fire was most likely caused by an electrical fault.

‘Astoria now has a team of electricians and builders on-site to rectify any damages.’