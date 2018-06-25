Hundreds flock to SwanFest as musical talent wows crowds

FAMILIES were thrilled as SwanFest was held for the first time at the weekend, showcasing the best up-and-coming musical talent alongside entertainment for all ages.

The event, put on by Swanmore Parents’ Association from midday to 9pm on Saturday, saw hundreds flock to Swanmore College to enjoy the buzzing atmosphere and help raise vital funds for the education provider.

Gemma Friend with Will, Luca, Eliza and Annie French from Swanmore''''Pictures: Keith Woodland

Acts performing included pupils from the college, both past and present, as well as talented local performers looking to be the next big thing.

There was little chance of boredom for kids who enjoyed themselves on the bouncy castle, merry-go-rounds and stalls, while getting into the World Cup spirit with the penalty shoot-out competition.

There was face-painting, temporary tattoos, competitions with great prizes and lots of fun games throughout the location.

Adults were also in for a treat as they soaked up the warm atmosphere with a refreshing drink in the beer tent while enjoying the sizzling barbecue food on store.

The drummer of Shanghai Blues

Tracy Baldwin, chair of Swanmore Parents’ Association, said: ‘The day has gone really well. We are delighted with the turnout for this family event.

‘Everyone’s been enjoying the music from the excellent bands that have been playing while there’s been a lovely family atmosphere.

‘We’re very grateful for everyone who has come out in support whether that’s by entering the raffle, sponsoring us or from just turning up. We sold 750 tickets which is a great effort.’

Half the money raised will go towards funding for traffic calming measures outside the college following a serious crash with a student.

Amy Veck of Sleazy Shoes

Parent Rachel Rawlinson, 40, said: ‘It’s been a great day. We’re all looking forward to seeing the traffic-slowing measures.’